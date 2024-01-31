H&M Shares Tumble As CEO Steps Down
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) H&M chief executive Helena Helmersson announced Wednesday she was stepping down, sending shares in the fashion retailer tumbling as the Swedish company reported lower-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter.
Helmersson, who has spent four years at the helm and said the job had been "very demanding at times for me personally", will be replaced by Daniel Erver, who has worked for the group for 18 years in various roles and most recently as head of the H&M brand.
The group's shares plunged by nine percent on the Stockholm stock exchange after the announcement.
The Swedish group, the world's second biggest fashion retailer after Zara owner Inditex, posted a net profit of 8.75 billion kronor ($840 million) in 2023, a 2.5-fold increase from a year earlier, citing higher sales and improved margins.
"Our improvement work in the supply chain and continued normalisation of the external factors that influence purchasing costs resulted in a stronger gross margin," H&M said in a statement.
"For many consumers the year was marked by lower purchasing power because of high inflation and high interest rates. Despite this, our net sales in comparable markets increased in relation to 2022," it said.
Net sales rose by six percent for the full year to 236 billion kronor.
But in the fourth quarter, the fashion giant reported a four percent drop in net sales in local currencies.
H&M's net profit in the fourth quarter reached 1.58 billion kronor, up from a net loss of 864 million kronor a year earlier.
But it fell far short of analyst expections of a profit of 3.12 billion kronor, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Operating profit for the year more than doubled to 14.5 billion kronor, corresponding to an operating margin that almost doubled during the period, from 3.2 to 6.2 percent.
The company's fiscal year runs from December to November.
In 2022, the company's withdrawal from Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and a cost-cutting programme cost it almost 2.6 billion kronor.
The group, which in addition to H&M includes brands such as COS, Arket, & Other Stories and Monki, said it saw "good conditions for continued profitable and sustainable growth in 2024."
It said it aims to "increase sales by 10-15 percent per year with continued high profitability."
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite7 minutes ago
-
Muscat International Film Festival kicks off in March17 minutes ago
-
Fujitsu CFO apologises over UK post office scandal17 minutes ago
-
'There was nothing': Ailing economy fueling record exodus of Cubans37 minutes ago
-
Drugs giant GSK posts mixed annual earnings37 minutes ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign47 minutes ago
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force47 minutes ago
-
China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope to start operations in 202658 minutes ago
-
First translation of Japanese "Genji Monogatari" literary work presented to Pakistan envoy2 hours ago
-
‘No substitute’ for UNRWA’s lifesaving work in besieged Gaza: Senior UN Humanitarian official2 hours ago
-
Hakimi misses penalty as South Africa knock Morocco out of Cup of Nations2 hours ago
-
US calls Imran Khan's imprisonment sentence 'matter for Pakistan's courts2 hours ago