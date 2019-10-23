Hong Kong Murder Suspect Whose Case Triggered Protests Released From Prison - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A Hong Kong murder suspect whose case prompted authorities to propose the extradition bill at the center of massive protests was released from prison Wednesday, local media reported.

Chan Tong-kai, who is suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend while on holiday in Taiwan, walked free after spending 18 months behind bars over money-laundering charges, South China Morning Post reported.

The complexities of his case led to legal impasse between Hong Kong and Taiwan, as the two have no extradition agreement.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and has expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

While in prison, 20-year-old Chan expressed a willingness to surrender himself to Taiwanese authorities and face justice there.

In Hong Kong, he was sentenced for money laundering, after he admitted to using funds of his deceased 19-year-old girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing, as legal authorities did not have the jurisdiction to charge an overseas murder.

In the absence of a legal assistance treaty, Chan could not be sent to Taiwan. The proposed bill, which has since been shelved following the widespread protests, would have allowed the region's administration to send people to any entity even in the absence of an extradition agreement on a case-by-case basis.

Legal complications continue to hold back the case while the protests have evolved beyond objections to the bill. Chan's future remain uncertain although he appears to be willing to face justice.

Chan issued an apology to Poon Hiu-wing's family and to the people of Hong Kong, according to the newspaper.