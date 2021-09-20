'Hotel Rwanda' hero sentenced to 25 years in prison

Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero turned government critic, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of terrorism in a trial that supporters say was politically motivated

Prosecutors had demanded a punishment amounting to life in prison but Justice Beatrice Mukamurenzi said Rusesabagina's sentence "should be reduced to 25 years" as it was his first conviction. He was convicted of founding a rebel group accused of carrying out deadly attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.