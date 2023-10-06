Open Menu

HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Egypt On 6th Of October Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HRH the crown prince congratulates president of Egypt on 6th of october anniversary

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt

on the occasion of 6th of October anniversary.

HRH the Crown Prince, wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt steady progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Progress Saud Mohammed Bin Salman October Government Arab

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

28 minutes ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

34 minutes ago
FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World