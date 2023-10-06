HRH the crown prince congratulates president of Egypt on 6th of october anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt

on the occasion of 6th of October anniversary.

HRH the Crown Prince, wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt steady progress and prosperity.