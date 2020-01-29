UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hubei Province Orders Local Companies To Suspend Operations For 2 More Weeks - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:47 PM

Hubei Province Orders Local Companies to Suspend Operations for 2 More Weeks - Statement

China's Hubei province has ordered companies to avoid resuming operations for at least another two weeks amid the ongoing deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) China's Hubei province has ordered companies to avoid resuming operations for at least another two weeks amid the ongoing deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

First reports of a pneumonia outbreak, later confirmed to have been caused by a new strain of a coronavirus, came from Hubei's capital of Wuhan in December. Since then, numerous cases have been confirmed mainly in China, but also in some other countries.

"All companies in the province should not resume work before 24:00 on February 13," the statement said.

The statement added that all kindergartens, schools and universities needed to postpone the new semester. The date of the start of the new semester will be announced at a later date.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Tuesday, there were 4,593 cases confirmed globally, 4,537 in China. There have been 106 deaths related to the new virus in China.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan February December All From Government

Recent Stories

Addl. IGP Karachi visits SITE Superhighway Associa ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts Customs petition for hearing ..

2 minutes ago

Govt determined to undertake transparent privatisa ..

2 minutes ago

Embattled UK Rail Operator Northern Will Be Put In ..

2 minutes ago

Representatives of Kiev, Donbas Discussed Possible ..

6 minutes ago

Bulgarians' patience runs dry over water crisis

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.