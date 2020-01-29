Hubei Province Orders Local Companies to Suspend Operations for 2 More Weeks - Statement

China's Hubei province has ordered companies to avoid resuming operations for at least another two weeks amid the ongoing deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) China's Hubei province has ordered companies to avoid resuming operations for at least another two weeks amid the ongoing deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

First reports of a pneumonia outbreak, later confirmed to have been caused by a new strain of a coronavirus, came from Hubei's capital of Wuhan in December. Since then, numerous cases have been confirmed mainly in China, but also in some other countries.

"All companies in the province should not resume work before 24:00 on February 13," the statement said.

The statement added that all kindergartens, schools and universities needed to postpone the new semester. The date of the start of the new semester will be announced at a later date.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Tuesday, there were 4,593 cases confirmed globally, 4,537 in China. There have been 106 deaths related to the new virus in China.