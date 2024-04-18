Open Menu

Human Cases Of Bird Flu 'an Enormous Concern': WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

The World Health Organization voiced alarm Thursday at the growing spread of H5N1 bird flu to new species, including humans, who face an "extraordinarily high" mortality rate

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The World Health Organization voiced alarm Thursday at the growing spread of H5N1 bird flu to new species, including humans, who face an "extraordinarily high" mortality rate.

"This remains I think an enormous concern," the UN health agency's chief scientist Jeremy Farrar told reporters in Geneva.

The current bird flu outbreak began in 2020 and has led to the deaths of tens of millions of poultry, with wild birds also infected as well as land and marine mammals.

Cows and goats joined the list last month -- a surprising development for experts because they were not thought susceptible to this type of influenza.

The A (H5N1) strain has become "a global zoonotic animal pandemic", Farrar said.

"The great concern of course is that in... infecting ducks and chickens and then increasingly mammals, that virus now evolves and develops the ability to infect humans and then critically the ability to go from human to human."

So far, there is no evidence that the influenza A(H5N1) virus is spreading between humans.

But in the hundreds of cases where humans have been infected through contact with animals, "the mortality rate is extraordinarily high", Farrar said.

From 2003 to April 1 this year, the WHO said it had recorded 463 deaths from 889 human cases across 23 countries, putting the case fatality rate at 52 percent.

In a worrying development, US authorities earlier this month said a person in Texas was recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle.

It was only the second case of a human testing positive for bird flu in the country, and came after the virus sickened herds that were apparently exposed to wild birds in Texas, Kansas and other states.

It also appears to have been the first human infection with the influenza A(H5N1) virus strain through contact with an infected mammal, WHO said.

When "you come into the mammalian population, then you're getting closer to humans," Farrar said, warning that "this virus is just looking for new, novel hosts".

"It's a real concern."

Related Topics

World United Nations Geneva April Influenza 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch ..

Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands

1 second ago
 Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel ..

Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats

4 seconds ago
 IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting t ..

IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail

5 minutes ago
 Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates viola ..

Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations

5 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary ses ..

Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s boo ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews performance of price control ..

Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates

5 minutes ago
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1

Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1

5 minutes ago
 China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 6 ..

China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD

5 minutes ago
 Harmful ketchup producing factory seized

Harmful ketchup producing factory seized

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

17 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protectio ..

Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council

17 minutes ago
 Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; ..

Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World