Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine to End in July - Russian Defense Ministry Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and Defense Ministry will complete all clinical trials of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of July, Sergey Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, said.

"Currently, the Defense Ministry, jointly with the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya, has completed pre-clinical studies of an experimental sample of the vaccine against COVID-19," Borisevich told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"By the end of July all the necessary clinical trials are to be completed," he said.