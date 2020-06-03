UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine To End In July - Russian Defense Ministry Newspaper

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine to End in July - Russian Defense Ministry Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and Defense Ministry will complete all clinical trials of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of July, Sergey Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, said.

"Currently, the Defense Ministry, jointly with the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya, has completed pre-clinical studies of an experimental sample of the vaccine against COVID-19," Borisevich told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"By the end of July all the necessary clinical trials are to be completed," he said.

Related Topics

Russia July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

1 hour ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

1 hour ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

1 hour ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.