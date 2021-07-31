Human Trials of Spanish COVID-19 Vaccine Postponed Indefinitely - Reports

Human trials of a Spanish coronavirus vaccine developed by the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB) and Spanish pharmaceutical company Biofabri, have been postponed indefinitely, El Espanol newspaper reported on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Human trials of a Spanish coronavirus vaccine developed by the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB) and Spanish pharmaceutical company Biofabri, have been postponed indefinitely, El Espanol newspaper reported on Saturday.

The developers have informed Madrid's La Paz hospital, which was in the process of picking volunteers, that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) had not given its approval.

The decision came after one of macaques involved in trials suffered from lung issues, according to the news outlet. The Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), which includes the CNB, claims that those were not caused by the vaccine.

In January, the CSIC reported that the vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 100% during the mice trials. It was supposed to be the first Spanish vaccine to reach the clinical trials stage.