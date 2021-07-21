Hungarian Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine, Donbas on July 22 - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is set to pay a working visit to Ukraine on Thursday and is expected to take a trip to the country's breakaway region of Donbas, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Szijjarto, who is also the current chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijjarto will hold talks focused on the security in the region, ... interaction with the Council of Europe, other pressing issues in relations between Ukraine and Hungary. Following the talks, the heads of Ukrainian and Hungarian diplomacy will sign bilateral documents," the ministry said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats are also scheduled to make a joint trip to the contact line in Donbas to further discuss security in the region.

Since April 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. International mediators reached a breakthrough last summer when they agreed on measures to maintain peace in the breakaway region.