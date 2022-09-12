UrduPoint.com

Hungary Calls External Obstacles To Construction Of NPP Violation Of Sovereignty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Hungary Calls External Obstacles to Construction of NPP Violation of Sovereignty

Hungary perceives institutional obstacles posed by the EU to the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) as a violation of its sovereignty and a threat to the stable energy supply, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Hungary perceives institutional obstacles posed by the EU to the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) as a violation of its sovereignty and a threat to the stable energy supply, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto urged the European Commission to guarantee that nuclear energy does not fall under sanctions against Russia as outlined in the first package of Brussels sanctions.

"Slowing down and preventing investment in nuclear energy is practically damaging the sovereignty of European countries. One of the most important components of sovereignty is the security of energy supply ... In Hungary, from this point of view, nuclear energy and investment in Paks are crucial, so those institutions, banks, or bodies that slow down or interfere with the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant are practically violating the sovereignty and energy supply of Hungary," Szijjarto said at the 7th Central & Eastern Europe Nuclear Industry Congress.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (HAEA) issued a number of permits for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks-2 NPP.

Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to double after the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion Euros ($10 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.

