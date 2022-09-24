(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungary will never agree to add Russian energy firms Rosatom and Gazprom to the EU sanctions list, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We will never agree with Rosatom or Gazprom being put on a sanction list, and we would never agree any entity to be put on a sanction list which is important for us from the perspective of the supply of energy," Szijjarto said.

European Union officials have said they will soon roll out a new package of sanctions against Russia.