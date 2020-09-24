Hungary's anti-immigration prime minister Viktor Orban said Thursday that EU proposals for tougher new asylum rules do not go far enough

"There is no breakthrough -- there are many changes but that is not yet a breakthrough," Orban told reporters after talks in Brussels with his Czech and Polish counterparts and the head of the European Commission.

"Breakthrough would mean outside hotspots, so nobody can step on the ground of the European Union without having permission to do," he said.