Hurricane Humberto Gains Strength While Heading Toward Bermuda - US Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Hurricane Humbert has strengthened into a Category 2 storm and is expected to further intensify as it approaches the island of Bermuda on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Data from the Hurricane Hunters aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (160 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight or Wednesday morning."

The latest forecast track has Humberto approaching Bermuda Wednesday night, the NHC said.

Bermuda, a popular tourist destination known for its pink sand beaches, is a self governing UK territory that lies well north of the Caribbean, about 650 miles east from the North Carolina coast.