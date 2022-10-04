Hurricane Ian Killed at Least 100 People in Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Hurricane Ian caused at least 100 fatalities in the US state of Florida, CNN reported on Monday, citing local officials.

At least 54 people died in Lee County and another 24 people in Charlotte County as a result of hurricane Ian, the report said.

Another 22 people were killed in other counties in Florida while four people died in a result of storm-related incidents in the state of North Carolina, the reports added.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then in the US state of South Carolina last week, causing massive material destruction.