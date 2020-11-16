UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Iota Strengthens To Category 4, Central America At Risk Of 'Catastrophic Damage'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hurricane Iota Strengthens to Category 4, Central America at Risk of 'Catastrophic Damage'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Hurrican Iota in the Caribbean Sea has strengthened into a category 4 - out of five categories - as it continues to head westward towards Central America, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday.

"Iota Has Continued to Strengthen Into a Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane expected to Bring Potentially Catastrophic Winds, Life-Threatening Storm Surge, and Extreme Rainfall Impacts To Central America," the NHC said in a tweet Monday.

According to the NHC's prediction models, the gargantuan weather system is expected to hit the coast of Nicaragua late on Monday.

It will have engulfed neighbors Honduras and El Salvador by Thursday, losing strength along the way.

With wind speeds currently at a maximum of 145 miles per hour, Iota will cause catastrophic damage and result in life-threatening flash-flooding and river-swelling.

Hurricane Iota has become the 30th named storm, continuing the record for the busiest Atlantic storm season, overtaking the 27 storms registered in 2005.

