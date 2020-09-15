Hurricane Sally to Bring 'Extreme Life-Threatening, Historic Floods' - NHC

Hurricane Sally, the second storm bearing down on the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico in a span of three weeks, could bring "extreme life-threatening" and historic floods to the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Tuesday

"Hurricane Sally is likely to produce extreme life-threatening flash flooding through Wednesday along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi," the NHC said via Twitter.

The NHC added that it expects 10 to 20 inches of rain on the average, up to 30 inches in some places, and the possibility of "historic flooding.

Hurricane Sally will be the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States.

On Monday, the NHC characterized Sally as a "dangerous hurricane" sustaining maximum winds near 90 miles per hour (150 km/h) with higher gusts that could strengthen ahead of its expected landfall later on Tuesday.

Some 21 percent of oil production capacity on the US coast of the Gulf on Mexico has already been idled, along with 25 percent of gas output in the region, over precautionary shutdowns related to Hurricane Sally, according to the Department of Interior.