UrduPoint.com

IAEA Experts Visit Nuclear Facility In Ukraine's Kharkiv, Radiation Levels Normal

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 03:20 AM

IAEA Experts Visit Nuclear Facility in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Radiation Levels Normal

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have visited a nuclear research facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, concluding that there had been no radiological release at the site, the IAEA said.

The expert mission to the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology (KIPT), as well as the RADON radioactive waste management facility in the city, was carried out from November 8-10.

"Our three nuclear security and safeguards experts have been able to successfully complete this very important mission to Kharkiv, which has suffered greatly during the tragic war in Ukraine.... Although radiation levels were normal, the extent of damage to this nuclear research facility is dramatic and shocking, even worse than expected," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a Friday statement.

The IAEA specified in its Friday release that despite the heavy damage to the KIPT facility, there was no indication of radiological release or diversion of declared nuclear material.

IAEA "experts checked the entire site area with a radiation monitor and did not identify any sources of radiation, with measurements at or around background levels," according to the IAEA statement.

In October, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, said that Ukraine has a scientific base for the production of a "dirty bomb" at the KIPT, and that the institute's scientists took part in the Soviet Union's nuclear program.

In March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian nationalists had mined a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility at the KIPT, as part of a provocation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv SITE February March October November From

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

3 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

3 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

3 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

3 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

3 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.