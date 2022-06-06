UrduPoint.com

ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Differently - Russian Human Rights Advocate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is showing double standards in its treatment of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war, Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday, adding that the ICRC still did not disclose how many Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine it managed to visit

"I am very concerned that the ICRC, in my opinion, does not treat our and Ukrainian prisoners equally. We saw when prisoners were leaving Azovstal, the Red Cross was present: with notebooks, they were taking notes, making a registry. But I have not yet received an answer on how many of our prisoners were visited by the ICRC, what the conditions of their detention were," Moskalkova said at a joint committee meeting in the Russian parliament.

Moscow remains in contact with Kiev on the issue of war prisoners, Moskalkova said, adding that Ukraine has "people whose hearts are set on doing good.

" The commissioner vowed that Russia will do everything in its power to prevent torture and help Russian soldiers return home.

On May 13, Moskalkova said that she had asked ICRC President Peter Maurer to provide information regarding Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine and help her or her representatives visit them. Later in the day, ICRC confirmed that her appeal was received and said the organization was "working to provide the answer in the shortest possible time."

Earlier in May, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that the organization had credible information about Ukrainians torturing Russian POWs. According to Bogner, captured Russian soldiers are experiencing ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by the Ukrainian armed forces. The UN representative added that this torture violates fundamental rules of the international humanitarian law.

