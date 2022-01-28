If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change Its - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) If the United States and NATO do not change their positions on Russia's proposals on security guarantees, they should understand that Moscow will not change its stance too, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If they insist that they will not change their position, we will not change our position either. It is just that their position is based on false arguments, on a direct misrepresentation of facts, and our position is based on what everyone signed up for. And I do not see any room for compromise," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.