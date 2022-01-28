UrduPoint.com

If US, NATO Stances On Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change Its - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:39 PM

If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change Its - Lavrov

If the United States and NATO do not change their positions on Russia's proposals on security guarantees, they should understand that Moscow will not change its stance too, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) If the United States and NATO do not change their positions on Russia's proposals on security guarantees, they should understand that Moscow will not change its stance too, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If they insist that they will not change their position, we will not change our position either. It is just that their position is based on false arguments, on a direct misrepresentation of facts, and our position is based on what everyone signed up for. And I do not see any room for compromise," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia United States Media

Recent Stories

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matte ..

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop ..

24 seconds ago
 Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

1 minute ago
 Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baer ..

Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baerbock on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai ..

Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai

2 minutes ago
 German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlene ..

German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlenecks bite: official data

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>