Improvised Bombs Explode in Greece at Houses of Journalist, Head of Special Guard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:59 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Two improvised explosive devises exploded overnight in Greece at the houses of journalist Dimitris Kampourakis and President of the Special Guard Vassilis Dumas, the Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday, citing government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou.

The explosive devices, produced using gas sprays, were installed near the front doors in both cases. The surveillance camera video, revealed by ERT, showed a man leaving the bag containing the bomb and a canister of combustible liquid, lighting the fuse, and quietly walking away.

"The attacks on the houses of journalist Dimitris Kampourakis and President of the Special Guard Vassilis Dumas, as well as the recent assaults on the police vehicles are criminal acts that cannot be tolerated by any democratic person.

The assaults of the assassins from the anarchistic group Rouvikonas on the Greek Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, as well as the assaults on Attiki Odos offices are unacceptable and totally antidemocratic," Oikonomou said in message posted on Facebook.

The government will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice, Oikonomou added.

The Greek government condemned the assaults. At present, there are no reports on victims. The investigation is underway.

