MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility was caused by an explosion, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the AEOI reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism." Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran believes that Israel is behind the recent sabotage actions at the facility.

"The explosion was not strong [enough] to destroy everything ... Fortunately, no one was hurt, the damaged areas can be restored soon," Kamalvandi told the Tasnim news agency.