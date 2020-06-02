UrduPoint.com
Independent Autopsy Finds Floyd Died Of Asphyxia Due To 'Sustained Pressure' - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) An independent autopsy into George Floyd's death found that he died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure to his neck and back, his family said in a statement on Monday.

"World renowned medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson found the manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain," the statement said. "Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe."

The statement further said the medical examiners believe, based on all available evidence, that Floyd died at the scene.

In a press conference, the family's lead attorney Benjamin Crump said two other Minneapolis police officers pressed their knees on Floyd's back. The family's legal team emphasized that the other three police officers involved in the arrest are criminally liable.

On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder.

The independent autopsy contradicts the Hennepin County autopsy report that found heart disease, hypertension and potential intoxicants contributed to Floyd's death.

Baden said Floyd had no underlying health problems and was in good health.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he died.

