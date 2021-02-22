India, France to Hold Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean in April - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) India and France will hold joint naval exercises at several locations, including in the Indian Ocean, in April as part of measures to strengthen defense cooperation, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, the French side will be represented by Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, comprising two frigates and a support ship, which is currently involved in the Clemenceau 21 mission aimed at fighting terrorism in the Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf.

India will send its only aircraft carrier � the INS Vikramaditya.

The exact date of the naval drills will be announced later, the newspaper added.

Apart from the exercises, April will see another engagement between the two countries, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arriving in India to hold a number of meetings with the country's leadership and deliver a lecture at a think tank, the media outlet said.