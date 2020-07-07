India to Sign Defense Contracts With Russia Worth $800Mln to Buy Weapons, Parts - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) India intends to sign $800 million worth of defense contracts with Russia to buy weapons and spare parts, the Defense news website reported citing an Indian Defense Ministry official.

Another Defense Ministry official told the website that India had requested the immediate supply of spare parts for Su-30MKI fighters, Kilo-class submarines and T-90 tanks.

It also requested the emergency purchase of missiles and specialized ammunition for Russian-origin fighter jets, tanks, warships and submarines.

India is one of Russia's largest defense industry cooperation partners.