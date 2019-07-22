UrduPoint.com
Indian, Chinese Military Ships To Take Part In Russian Navy Day Parade - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:34 PM

Indian, Chinese Military Ships to Take Part in Russian Navy Day Parade - Defense Ministry

India's frigate Tarkash and the Chinese destroyer Xian will take part in the upcoming Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a town and a naval base west of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the press office of the Western Military District said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) India's frigate Tarkash and the Chinese destroyer Xian will take part in the upcoming Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a town and a naval base west of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the press office of the Western Military District said on Monday.

"Missile destroyer Xian and the Indian Navy's frigate will arrive in St. Petersburg on July 24 and July 25, respectively, for informal visits," the press release read.

The Day of the Russian Navy is a national holiday, which will be celebrated this year on July 28.

