NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in India's north-eastern state of Sikkim, as Chinese soldiers made an attempt to cross into the Indian territory, sources in the Indian army told Sputnik on Monday, noting that both sides suffered injuries.

"Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Naku La in the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim three days ago. Chinese patrolling soldiers tried to enter Indian territory but were stopped by the Indian Army. In the ensuing brawl both Indian and Chinese soldiers [were] injured," the sources said.