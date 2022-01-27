Indian Drug Regulator Gives Full Approval to Covaxin, Covishield COVID-19 Shots

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) India's drug regulator CDSCO upgraded the emergency use authorization of homemade COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield to full approval, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

"CDSCO has now upgraded the permission for Covaxin and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The vaccines will be used to immunize the adult population.

Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, and Serum Institute of India, which produced AstraZeneca variant Covishield, are required to register with the CoWin digital platform for vaccination and submit medicine safety data twice a year.

The change comes as the Indian government struggles to ramp up its vaccination campaign, underway since last January. India remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases behind the United States.