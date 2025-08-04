- Home
- World
- Pakistan, China discuss aligning nuclear energy, space research cooperation with development goals
Pakistan, China Discuss Aligning Nuclear Energy, Space Research Cooperation With Development Goals
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday met with Chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority and China’s Space Agency Shan Zhongde.
“The meeting focused on aligning cooperation in nuclear energy and space research with broader national development goals,” a news release said.
Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played a vital role in removing bottlenecks in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors.
He noted that collaboration between Pakistan and China in the nuclear energy sector continues to grow. The K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants stand as shining examples of this strategic cooperation.
Speaking on the impacts of climate change, the minister stressed the urgent need to adopt alternative energy sources.
He said climate change has compelled the world to explore alternative energy avenues to address vulnerabilities in food security, water, healthcare, agriculture, mineral resources and other key sectors of the economy.
He said that under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s space program has gained new momentum.
Highlighting the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, he said that special focus was being given to advancing space sciences.
Recently, he said, Pakistan successfully launched three satellites with China’s cooperation, adding “Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut to the Chinese space station in 2026.
”
Ahsan Iqbal also shared that Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, has been tasked with launching a lunar mission by 2035.
He emphasized that Pakistan possessed a pool of highly skilled human resources at a relatively low cost, which China could benefit from by enhancing their capabilities through collaboration.
He said Pakistan has established a Quantum Computing Center in response to emerging technological challenges.
He stressed the importance of strengthening research partnership and knowledge exchange between CAEC, SUPARCO, and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, for the peaceful use of technology.
The minister noted that the government has initiated a national program to align science, technology, and engineering sectors with Pakistan’s development goals.
Under the Uraan Pakistan initiative, he said, the development of human resources and acquisition of advanced technologies remain a top priority to compete with rapid global innovations.
He emphasized the need to expand opportunities for young Pakistani scientists to receive higher education in space technology through Chinese exchange programs.
Chairman Shan Zhongde appreciated Ahsan Iqbal’s valuable contributions to the progress of CPEC.
He said that Pakistan and China enjoyed strong geo-strategic relations which have now evolved into deep-rooted economic cooperation.
He affirmed that China was ready to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in the field of space research, adding both countries were committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Recent Stories
UAE launches global youth dialogue to shape future of sustainable development be ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
More Stories From World
-
Hundreds of ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to help end Gaza war; UN backs call9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's chemical exports to China surge by 201% in H1 202514 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China discuss aligning nuclear energy, space research cooperation with development goals18 hours ago
-
Former Indian PM's grandson sentenced to life imprisonment for raping domestic worker19 hours ago
-
Kashmiris protest India's 'settler colonialism' in Kashmir at New York's Times Square21 hours ago
-
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound21 hours ago
-
UN releases proposals for streamlining of tasks as part of major reform agenda; Pakistan backs1 day ago
-
Sino-Pak strategic cooperation plays crucial role in maintaining peace, stability in South Asia2 days ago
-
Gaza starving: lives at stake, immediate aid needed: UN2 days ago
-
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF3 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather3 days ago
-
Iranian president pays respects at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal3 days ago