BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's chemical exports to China saw a remarkable growth of 201% in the first half of 2025, reaching $13.19 million, up from $4.38 million in the same period last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Sources from Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce told CEN that a major contributor to this growth was the export of chemical products and preparations of the chemical or allied industries, which increased from $0.31 million in H1 2024 to $6.20 million in H1 2025. Additionally, the broader category of chemical products reached $6.60 million in value and 6.24 million kilograms in volume, with an average price of $1.05 per kg, reflecting enhanced product quality and market demand.

Azhar Ali, a trader of chemical raw material to China, believes this sharp rise reflects Pakistan's growing capacity in chemical manufacturing, supported by its abundant availability of raw materials such as salt, coal, limestone, and minerals—essential inputs for various industrial chemicals.

Pakistan's expanding industrial base, improved compliance with international quality standards, and stronger bilateral cooperation with China under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are playing key roles in boosting exports.

"Pakistan plans to leverage its $460 billion export roadmap to expand green chemistry sectors, particularly salt-derived PVC and soda ash," he stated.

He said that the surge also signifies China's increasing reliance on diverse import sources and deepening trade ties with Pakistan. Azhar anticipates further growth in the coming months as both countries continue to enhance industrial connectivity and trade facilitation.

