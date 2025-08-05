Int'l Supply Chain Service Station To Open In September, Enhancing China-Pakistan Trade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Chengdu Supply Chain Association and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu have reached a consensus on jointly building a "Belt and Road" international supply chain service station, with plans to complete and put it into operation within the year. It is expected to debut as early as September.
The "Belt and Road" international supply chain service stations are an innovative international cooperation platform facilitating local enterprises to accelerate their overseas expansion and expand into the international market. According to reports, in the first half of this year, the platform has already facilitated 35 cooperative projects involving trade and investment.
In July this year, the Chengdu Supply Chain Association partnered with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu to jointly host the "Chengdu B2B Matchmaking Event for China-Pakistan Meat and Poultry Industries." During the event, eight Chinese meat importers and buyers, including Yuhu Cold Chain, held online video meetings with Pakistani meat producers, focusing specifically on expanding production and trade cooperation in the meat and poultry sectors.
Leveraging the "bridge" function of the supply chain service station, opportunities for communication and matchmaking between domestic and foreign enterprises have increased, leading to a corresponding rise in mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation fostered through these joint efforts, according to China Economic Net on Tuesday.
Initiated by the Chengdu Supply Chain Association in May 2024, the "Belt and Road" international supply chain service station is an innovative international cooperation platform providing enterprises with a full range of services such as international logistics, business docking, product display, investment attraction, etc. As of March 2025, 26 service stations have been established in Belt and Road cities including Seoul, South Korea, and Kathmandu, Nepal. The plan is to expand this network to 100 stations by the end of 2027.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector2 hours ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali2 hours ago
-
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline3 hours ago
-
Kashmiri people's just cause to ultimately triumph: Chinese scholar6 hours ago
-
East China Shengsi’s holistic tourism awakens stellar synergy of its islands7 hours ago
-
Envoy urges role of EU, HR bodies to end Indian systemic abuses in IIOJK7 hours ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed Across Gilgit-Baltistan with Full Zeal7 hours ago
-
Indian MLA mugged in Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave8 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights CPEC Phase II, space cooperation with China8 hours ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir8 hours ago
-
Int'l supply chain service station to open in September, enhancing China-Pakistan trade8 hours ago
-
Hundreds of ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to help end Gaza war; UN backs call21 hours ago