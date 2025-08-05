Open Menu

Int'l Supply Chain Service Station To Open In September, Enhancing China-Pakistan Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Chengdu Supply Chain Association and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu have reached a consensus on jointly building a "Belt and Road" international supply chain service station, with plans to complete and put it into operation within the year. It is expected to debut as early as September.

The "Belt and Road" international supply chain service stations are an innovative international cooperation platform facilitating local enterprises to accelerate their overseas expansion and expand into the international market. According to reports, in the first half of this year, the platform has already facilitated 35 cooperative projects involving trade and investment.

In July this year, the Chengdu Supply Chain Association partnered with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu to jointly host the "Chengdu B2B Matchmaking Event for China-Pakistan Meat and Poultry Industries." During the event, eight Chinese meat importers and buyers, including Yuhu Cold Chain, held online video meetings with Pakistani meat producers, focusing specifically on expanding production and trade cooperation in the meat and poultry sectors.

Leveraging the "bridge" function of the supply chain service station, opportunities for communication and matchmaking between domestic and foreign enterprises have increased, leading to a corresponding rise in mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation fostered through these joint efforts, according to China Economic Net on Tuesday.

Initiated by the Chengdu Supply Chain Association in May 2024, the "Belt and Road" international supply chain service station is an innovative international cooperation platform providing enterprises with a full range of services such as international logistics, business docking, product display, investment attraction, etc. As of March 2025, 26 service stations have been established in Belt and Road cities including Seoul, South Korea, and Kathmandu, Nepal. The plan is to expand this network to 100 stations by the end of 2027.

