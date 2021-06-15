Indian Prime Minister Likely to Visit US Late in 2021 for in-Person Quad Summit - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a visit to the United States late this year to take part in an in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu announced on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a visit to the United States late this year to take part in an in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu announced on Tuesday.

The QUAD format comprises the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

"When the leaders met in March this year, they agreed upon a practical agenda of cooperation in a number of areas that will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of millions living in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

That was very significant. Three Quad Working Groups have been established - on vaccine partnership, on climate change and third on critical technologies. At the in-person Quad summit, which will take place in end of the year, leaders will take stock of the progress made in these areas and provide political direction and guidance for further advancing cooperation between the Quad countries," Sandhu told India Today broadcaster.