Indian, US National Security Advisers Hold Phone Conversation - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday talked over the phone with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, the Indian foreign ministry said.

"National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval had a telephone call with his U.S. counterpart Mr. Jake Sullivan on 27 January. NSA Doval conveyed his best wishes to NSA Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, Doval mentioned during the conversation that New Delhi and Washington are "uniquely positioned" to closely work on international and regional issues, including combating terrorism, maritime security and cybersecurity.

Sullivan said that the US was looking forward to working with India on the bilateral agenda and common challenges, the ministry added.

The sides agreed to work closely to further strengthen relations between Washington and New Delhi.