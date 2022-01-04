UrduPoint.com

Indiana Police Detain Man Barricaded In University Hotel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Police have detained a man who barricaded in a hotel at Indiana University in the US city of Bloomington, Indiana, with no injuries reported, the administration of the Indiana Memorial Union (IMU) university said on Tuesday

"The situation at the IMU has ended without injury. Subject is now in police custody.

Police remain on the scene to complete the investigation," the university administration tweeted.

Local news broadcaster Fox59 quoted a police representative as saying that the man called the police station, identifying himself and his whereabouts, but "was not making sense." Police arrived at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel to find the man had barricaded himself in the suite.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMU administration reported on "a dangerous situation" and advised students and residents to steer clear of the hotel building.

