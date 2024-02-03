India's Bumrah Strikes After Crawley Fifty To Leave England 155-4
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) India's Jasprit Bumrah took two key wickets to rattle England and leave them 155-4 at tea on day two of the second Test on Saturday, after Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 209 in India's first innings 396 all out.
England were still 241 behind India at the break with Jonny Bairstow, on 24, and skipper Ben Stokes, on five, batting in Visakhapatnam.
England lost Ben Duckett for 21 off left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav after a quick start to their reply, but fellow opener Zak Crawley, on his 26th birthday, kept up the charge with 76.
Crawley attacked with three straight fours off Bumrah in a demonstration of England's fearless "Bazball" style of play and raised his fifty with a six.
But he mistimed off Axar Patel's left-arm spin for a brilliant running catch by Shreyas Iyer and India capitalised on the error.
Bumrah got Joe Root caught at slip for five with his reverse swing and then brought the house down when he bowled first Test hero Ollie Pope for 23 with a trademark yorker.
Jaiswal hit his first Test double ton before England bowled out India in the opening session after the hosts started the day on 336-6.
He stood out for India with a marathon knock that single-handedly powered the Indian innings, where the next best score was 34.
The 22-year-old moved from his overnight 179 and smashed spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four to get past 200.
He removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation.
Veteran pace bowler James Anderson, 41, finally got Jaiswal out for his third wicket.
Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each.
