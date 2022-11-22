Indonesian President to Visit Earthquake Site in West Java Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has left for the Regency of Cianjur in Indonesia's West Java province, hit by the recent earthquake, to personally assess the extent of the destruction and interact with those affected by the disaster, local media reported on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Bey Machmudin said that Widodo was heading for the earthquake site with a team that would help the head of state assess the damage and determine the amount of material assistance needed by the victims, the Indonesian news portal Kompas.com reported.

"Upon arrival at the site, the president will personally get acquainted with the consequences of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the Cianjur Regency that occurred on Monday," Machmudin said, as quoted by the news portal.

Hospitals, residential areas and evacuation posts are among the places Widodo plans to visit, according to the report.

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the earthquake that hit West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.