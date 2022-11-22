UrduPoint.com

Indonesian President To Visit Earthquake Site In West Java Province - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Indonesian President to Visit Earthquake Site in West Java Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has left for the Regency of Cianjur in Indonesia's West Java province, hit by the recent earthquake, to personally assess the extent of the destruction and interact with those affected by the disaster, local media reported on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Bey Machmudin said that Widodo was heading for the earthquake site with a team that would help the head of state assess the damage and determine the amount of material assistance needed by the victims, the Indonesian news portal Kompas.com reported.

"Upon arrival at the site, the president will personally get acquainted with the consequences of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the Cianjur Regency that occurred on Monday," Machmudin said, as quoted by the news portal.

Hospitals, residential areas and evacuation posts are among the places Widodo plans to visit, according to the report.

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the earthquake that hit West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Visit Jakarta Indonesia SITE Joko Widodo Media

Recent Stories

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

10 minutes ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

3 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.