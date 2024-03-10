Inkatha Launches South Africa Vote Campaign In Zulu Heartland
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) South Africa's opposition Inkatha Freedom Party gathered a huge crowd of supporters for the spectacular launch of its general election campaign Sunday, filling a stadium in the heartland of its Zulu base.
The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban was packed to hear party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa unveil the IFP manifesto, but the impressive show of force on day one may prove to be the campaign's high point for the movement.
"South Africa stands on the brink of collapse, not because of any lack in our people but because South Africa has been subjected to poor governance, to weak leadership and corruption," Hlabisa declared in a lengthy address.
"In 2024 across the length and breadth of Africa, there is one resounding call: the call for change."
The May 29 election will be the first fought by the right-wing party without its iconic founder and late leader Mangosuthu Buthulezi. And now, it faces new challenges even in its home province KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a key electoral battleground.
Preparations for the rally were clouded by news that three buses carrying IFP supporters to the stadium had crashed. Medics treated 36 at the scene while eight people were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, ambulance provider IPSS Medical Rescue told AFP.
