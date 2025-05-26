International Conference On Islamophobia Kicks Off In Baku
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An international scientific conference titled "Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias, Dismantling Stereotypes" began on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The event is jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the Baku Initiative Group, said a UNA press release.
The conference, held in partnership with several international organizations, aims to establish an academic platform to discuss trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-majority countries.
Over 100 guests, including scholars, experts, and representatives of NGOs from around 40 countries, are attending the event.
The conference will discuss various topics, including global trends in Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hatred in politics, Islamophobia in media and digital platforms, and preserving Islamic cultural heritage.
The event is part of the celebrations marking the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
