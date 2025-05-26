Open Menu

International Conference On Islamophobia Kicks Off In Baku

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 09:42 PM

International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku

An international scientific conference titled "Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias, Dismantling Stereotypes" began on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An international scientific conference titled "Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias, Dismantling Stereotypes" began on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The event is jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the Baku Initiative Group, said a UNA press release.

The conference, held in partnership with several international organizations, aims to establish an academic platform to discuss trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-majority countries.

Over 100 guests, including scholars, experts, and representatives of NGOs from around 40 countries, are attending the event.

The conference will discuss various topics, including global trends in Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hatred in politics, Islamophobia in media and digital platforms, and preserving Islamic cultural heritage.

The event is part of the celebrations marking the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Recent Stories

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

30 minutes ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

32 minutes ago
 EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations

45 minutes ago
 International conference on Islamophobia kicks off ..

International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged righ ..

Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..

7 minutes ago
 Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin s ..

Construction work on M-6, M-10 projects to begin soon: Aleem Khan

7 minutes ago
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on Special Assistant ..

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X

Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Team of HBL PSL X

1 hour ago
 Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan bud ..

Nosherwani reviews preparations of Balochistan budget 2025-26

7 minutes ago
 UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting ..

UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operatio ..

1 hour ago
 ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests ..

ATC grants police another chance to conduct tests on PTI founder in May 9 riot c ..

7 minutes ago
 Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by ..

Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady

1 hour ago

More Stories From World