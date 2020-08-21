UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower Canceled - Organizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:37 PM

International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower Canceled - Organizers

An international military music festival Spasskaya Tower, held annually in the center of Moscow, is canceled this year, the organizers said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) An international military music festival Spasskaya Tower, held annually in the center of Moscow, is canceled this year, the organizers said Friday.

The festival was expected to run from August 28 to September 6. The next festival will be held in 2021, between August 27 and September 5.

Related Topics

Music Moscow August September From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

40 minutes ago

Twenty Migrants Die en Route to Canary Islands Thi ..

3 minutes ago

Second Person Dies of West Nile Fever in Spain

3 minutes ago

Certificate course on 'Diagnosis of COVID-19' conc ..

3 minutes ago

Overnight Protest in Portland Turns Violent With A ..

6 minutes ago

Health Dept R&D Wing on the cards to combat epidem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.