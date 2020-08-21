International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower Canceled - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

An international military music festival Spasskaya Tower, held annually in the center of Moscow, is canceled this year, the organizers said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) An international military music festival Spasskaya Tower, held annually in the center of Moscow, is canceled this year, the organizers said Friday.

The festival was expected to run from August 28 to September 6. The next festival will be held in 2021, between August 27 and September 5.