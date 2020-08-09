IPA CIS Mission Says Recorded No Violations During Presidential Election in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) have not registered any violations during the presidential election in Belarus, Sergey Lebedev, the head of the IPA CIS monitoring mission, said on Sunday.

"At the moment, our observers have not recorded any instances of electoral rules violations or voter suppression," Lebedev told journalists.

Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko, the coordinator of the IPA CIS group of international observers, told Sputnik the election had been set up in accordance with the international standards.

A similar position was expressed by Igor Borisov, a member of Russia's Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

"At the moment, we have not received information about any serious violations that would make us say that the elections must not be recognized as an expression of the will of the people. However, we are noticing a certain nervousness in the way the election is organized," Borisov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian central election committee announced that the turnout had exceeded 54 percent, making the results of the election valid.