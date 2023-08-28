Open Menu

IPS, RIIO To Form Think Tanks’ Network On Indian Ocean Region

Published August 28, 2023

The initiative has been launched during the 8th international conference on ‘Common Development of China and Indian Ocean Region’, hosted by Research Institute for Indian Ocean Economics in Kunming.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) Pakistan's Institute of Policy Studies and China's Research Institute for Indian Ocean Economics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a multilateral cooperative network of think tanks of Indian Ocean Region.

The initiative was launched during the 8th international conference on ‘Common Development of China and Indian Ocean Region’, hosted by Research Institute for Indian Ocean Economics in Kunming.

The conference was held under the theme of ‘Challenges and Prospects of Blue Economy Cooperation in the Indian Ocean: from the Perspective of Security and Development’.

This network will work for the policy analysis and review of Indian Ocean’s strategic issues, undertake joint activities, promote common development between China and Indian Ocean region.

