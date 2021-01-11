UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Begins Developing New Heavy Water Reactor - Parliamentary National Security Committee

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Iran Begins Developing New Heavy Water Reactor - Parliamentary National Security Committee

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Iranian nuclear scientists have begun designing a new reactor, which is set to resemble a heavy water reactor in Arak, the spokesman for the parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, Abolfazl Amouei, said on Sunday.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] has announced that it makes preparations of a [work] schedule to develop a reactor akin to the Arak heavy water reactor," Amouei told the ISNA news agency, adding that a report on the matter would be submitted shortly.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The law also prescribes the use of new generation centrifuges within the next three months, including 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 IR-6 centrifuges with the outlook to increase their number to 1,000 by the year-end.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the maximum level at which Iran could enrich uranium was 3.67 percent. Earlier in January, the AEOI said that uranium enrichment at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant had reached 20 percent.

Other provisions also involve the "optimization" of the Arak heavy water reactor, the redesigning of which was included in the nuclear deal to stop manufacturing weapons-grade plutonium, as well as the construction of another 40-MW heavy water reactor for radioisotope production.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Water Parliament Nuclear Arak Isna January December Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

2 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

2 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.