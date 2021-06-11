UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Makes Payment To Restore Voting Rights At UN General Assembly - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

Iran Makes Payment to Restore Voting Rights at UN General Assembly - President

Iran made a partial payment toward the United Nations budget that allowed the country to restore its voting rights at the UN General Assembly, the body's President Volkan Bozkir said in a meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Iran made a partial payment toward the United Nations budget that allowed the country to restore its voting rights at the UN General Assembly, the body's President Volkan Bozkir said in a meeting on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made the necessary payment to reduce its arrears below the amount specified in Article 19 of the Charter," Bozkir said ahead of the Assembly's vote to elect five non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term.

Article 19 indicates that a United Nations member state whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of contributions due for the preceding two full years loses its voting rights in the General Assembly.

As of last Wednesday, Iran owned the United Nations $16.2 million, according to the letter circulated by Bozkir and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Tehran said it was behind on payments because of the US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration upon Washington's decision to abandon the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018.

Besides Iran, the Central African Republic, Somalia, Comoros and Sao Tome and Principe are also currently in arrears on paying their dues to the UN budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Somalia United Nations Iran Washington Vote Budget Nuclear Trump Comoros Sao Tome And Principe Central African Republic 2018 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

HCCI terms federal budget business, poor friendly

1 minute ago

UAF provides Ehsaas scholarships to 1,500 undergra ..

1 minute ago

CDA to convert street lights on modern LED lights

1 minute ago

Govt announces special tax relief measures, introd ..

3 minutes ago

Activists demand India to open investigation into ..

3 minutes ago

Farooq Haider hopes that AJK police will play lead ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.