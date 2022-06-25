UrduPoint.com

Iran Nuclear Talks To Resume In Days: EU's Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Iran nuclear talks to resume in days: EU's Borrell

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal will resume within days after being stalled for months, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Saturday during a surprise visit to Tehran.

The negotiations began in April last year but hit a snag in March amid differences between Tehran and Washington, notably over a demand by Iran that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from a US terror list.

"We will resume the talks on the JCPOA in the coming days... I mean quickly, immediately," Borrell told a news conference in the Iranian capital, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

