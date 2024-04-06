Iran Pays Homage To Guards Killed In Syria Strike, Vows Revenge
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Thousands of people chanted against Israel and the United States at Friday's funeral for seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, who were killed in an air strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel.
Guards chief General Hossein Salami warned that Israel "cannot escape the consequences" of Monday's strike, which levelled the five-storey consular annex of the Iranian embassy in Damascus.
Israel has not commented on the strike, but analysts saw it as an escalation of its campaign against Iran and its regional proxies that runs the risk of triggering a wider war beyond the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Friday's ceremony coincided with annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, when Iran and its allies organise marches in support of the Palestinians.
Quds Day rallies also took place in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Bahrain while in Lebanon the head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement delivered a speech.
Iran has said among the dead were two brigadier generals from the Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and Mohammad Reza Zahedi.
A Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Zahedi, 63, was the Quds Force commander for the Palestinian Territories, Syria and Lebanon.
He had held several commands during a career spanning more than 40 years, and was the top Iranian soldier killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad airport in 2020 killed General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force.
The coffins of the seven were placed on the trailers of two trucks in one of the largest squares in Tehran.
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From World
-
Huge star explosion to appear in sky in once-in-a-lifetime event2 minutes ago
-
Ex-general stands trial for genocide of Indigenous Guatemalans2 minutes ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence2 minutes ago
-
US hiring blows past expectations in March2 minutes ago
-
'I am fine': New York rattled by small earthquake2 minutes ago
-
Biden vows to rebuild Baltimore bridge in disaster zone visit2 minutes ago
-
Fifty years ago, ABBA paved the way for Swedish pop3 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes UNSC meeting in New York after hitting US east coast12 minutes ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence12 minutes ago
-
Desperate to dodge dengue, Argentines run out of repellent13 minutes ago
-
Mission complete: Cubans defy odds to release first video game abroad8 hours ago
-
Tunisia releases foreign student leader pending deportation9 hours ago