Iran says no shortage of medicine despite U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said that Iran faces no serious shortage of pharmaceuticals despite U.S. sanctions, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Namaki said "Iran has not faced any severe shortage of medicines although the enemies have waged an economic war against the country.

" The medicine shortage at the present time has dropped significantly compared to last year, Namaki was quoted as saying.

In comments in October, Namaki said Iran was exporting pharmaceuticals to countries in Europe, Africa and Central Asia.