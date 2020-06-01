Iran Says Scientist Jailed In US To Return In Days
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:18 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that Sirous Asgari, a scientist jailed in the United States, is set to return to the Islamic republic within days.
"Dr. Sirous Asgari's case has been closed in America and he will probably return to the country in the next two or three days," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.