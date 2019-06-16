Iran Summons UK Ambassador Over London Remarks on Oman Gulf Incident - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador in Tehran over London's recent remarks on alleged Iranian involvement in the recent incident in the Gulf of Oman, local media reported.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman. A day earlier, the similar remarks were made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry lodged on Saturday a protest to the UK ambassador over London's "unacceptable" remarks, the ISNA news agency reported.

The ministry added that both London and Washington had no evidence proving Tehran's involvement in the incident in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Causes of the incident remain unknown, while the United States and the United Kingdom accuse Iran of attacking the tankers. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident.