Iran Surpasses One Million Covid-19 Cases: Government
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:05 PM
Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday surpassed one million confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, the health ministry said in the middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 coronavirus infections since announcing its first cases in February, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.