UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Surpasses One Million Covid-19 Cases: Government

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:05 PM

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases: government

Iran on Thursday surpassed one million confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, the health ministry said in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday surpassed one million confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, the health ministry said in the middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 coronavirus infections since announcing its first cases in February, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East February TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz condoles ..

4 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Bangladesh to Stop Relocating R ..

37 seconds ago

Three injured in gas cylinder explosion

39 seconds ago

Afridi vows to give voice to deaf, voiceless Kashm ..

40 seconds ago

Ulema assure coronavirus SOPs at mosques, urge pol ..

3 minutes ago

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.