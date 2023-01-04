ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may pay an official visit to Turkey in the coming weeks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"Such a visit was being prepared, but some reasons appeared and it was postponed. Now the protocols are being negotiated, I think that the visit will be carried out in the coming weeks, there is no specific Calendar yet," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

According to the spokesman, Ankara is concerned about the recent events in Iran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.