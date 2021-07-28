UrduPoint.com
Iran's Khamenei Says Experience Shows 'trusting West Does Not Work'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:07 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the outgoing government's experience of engaging with world powers including the United States shows that "trusting the West does not work".

"Future generations should use this experience. It was made clear during this government that trusting the West does not work," Khamenei told outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet members, his official website reported.

More Stories From World

