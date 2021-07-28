(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the outgoing government's experience of engaging with world powers including the United States shows that "trusting the West does not work"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the outgoing government's experience of engaging with world powers including the United States shows that "trusting the West does not work".

"Future generations should use this experience. It was made clear during this government that trusting the West does not work," Khamenei told outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet members, his official website reported.